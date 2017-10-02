Pick Up the Samsung Gear Fit2 for $89 – 10/2/17

Woot is currently offering up the Samsung Gear Fit2 for just $89. Now yes, this is a refurbished model, but it is in great condition, and this also is the lowest the Gear Fit2 has ever been priced, so definitely worth jumping on if you’ve had your eye on one.

The Gear Fit2 from Samsung was announced last year, and its – sort of – successor was announced just last month. The Gear Fit2 is Samsung’s cheaper fitness tracker which sports a curved AMOLED display, which has an always-on functionality. Allowing you to bring up your wrist to see the time, your steps for the day, calories burned and so much more, without actively turning on the display. The Gear Fit2 has all of the usual fitness tracker features, including tracking your workouts, daily activity and calories in/out. It can also bring your phone’s notifications to your wrist, including phone calls, texts, Twitter notifications and everything in between. The Gear Fit2 is pretty popular because it works with all Android devices running Android 6.0 or later, and it also works with iOS devices, using the Samsung Gear Fit app that can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store – on Samsung devices, it is pre-installed.

At the time of writing this, Woot has the Gear Fit2 available in black and pink in the smaller size. While the larger one is only in black. These will likely sell out fairly fast, so you’ll want to pick one up pretty quickly before they are gone. Woot does not charge tax on purchases, and it does have free shipping. Although it’s not free two-day shipping like Amazon Prime has (who owns Woot, coincidentally).