OUKITEL K5000 To Sport A 5,000mAh Battery, Coming Next Month

It seems like OUKITEL is planning to release a new smartphone, the OUKITEL K5000 has just surfaced. As most of you know, OUKITEL’s K-branded smartphones usually come with huge batteries, and the OUKITEL K5000 will not be any different in this regard, as this phone is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery, at least based on a new leak. In addition to sharing this phone’s battery info, this leak actually revealed quite a bit of extra info when it comes to this phone, read on.

This leak also claims that the phone’s battery will be able to provide you with 3 days of normal use, which probably means that heavy users will get about a day less than that. The OUKITEL K5000 will support quick charging as well, it will ship with a 9V/2A quick charger, and the phone will also come with a 2.5D curved glass on top of its display. A 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display will be included in this phone, which means that we’re looking at an 18:9 aspect ratio here. The phone’s back will be made out of PMMC material, which essentially means that it will be soft to the touch, and should be also kind of grippy. A 16-megapixel snapper (Sony’s IMX135 sensor) will be included on the back of this smartphone, while a 21-megapixel shooter (Samsung’s 3P3 sensor) will be implemented on the front side of the OUKITEL K5000.

In addition to its specs, the phone itself surfaced, and you can check out its design in the gallery down below. As you can see this handset will also come with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while its main camera will protrude a bit. All of the phone’s physical keys will be located on the right, while its SIM card tray will be included on the left side of its body. A 3.5mm headphone jack will lies on the bottom of this phone, while you’ll also notice a Type-C USB port and a loudspeaker on the bottom of this handset. The OUKITEL K5000 is expected to become available before the end of next month, though we still do not know how much will it cost, you can expect it to be quite affordable, though.

