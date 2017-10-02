The Mutually Beneficial Relationship Between the Smartphone and Thermal Imaging Cameras

As the thermal imaging camera industry continues to boom, it comes as little surprise that smartphones are getting in on the business.

In the past, before Bluetooth came along, infrared and mobile phones could only communicate by transferring songs through wires across devices. However, technology has advanced rapidly since those days and the modern smartphone is far smarter.



These companies not only design, but also develop, manufacture, market and distribute technologies that improve perception and awareness. They bring sensing solutions into everyday life via their handheld thermal imagers, locator systems, visible light-imaging systems, advanced threat detection, and measurement and diagnostic systems. The products improve the way people interact with the world as we know it, increase energy efficiency, enable healthy and entertained communities, and enhance public safety and well-being.

In addition, if you want to turn your smartphone or tablet into a see-in-the-dark thermal imaging camera, you are now able to do so.

One of the main improvements in the latest-generation products, is the adaptable OneFit mechanism that enables the user to extend or retract the Lightning or USB-C connector by up to 4mm. This feature not only allows the camera to cope with phone or tablet cases, but will also allow the user to tighten up the connection once the camera is attached.

New devices have been released with two lenses, one is specifically for the Lepton thermal sensor, this will come with either 80 by 60 pixels or 160 by 120, depending on which model you select. The other lens is a visible-light camera with 1,440-by-1,080 resolution. The ‘multispectral dynamic imaging’, or MSX technology, covers the images from these sensors, providing useful visible detail embedded on the thermal image.



In addition to high-resolution thermal images and Vivid IR image processing, the cameras also offer extra features in the companion app, making the relationship between smartphone and thermal imaging camera serious business. The app includes multiple spot temperature meters and selectable on-screen temperature tracking regions. The app will also allow you to import, edit and analyse saved images from a device, and create a PDF report. If you own a smart watch, you can also stream live thermal images to your wearable device.