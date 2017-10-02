Moto Z2 Force Shows Up In Unseen (Director’s Cut) TV Ad

A never-before-seen TV commercial for the Moto Z2 Force was recently published by tech blog Motorola-Fans, showcasing the device from different angles and in a wide variety of scenarios. This appears to be a director’s cut version of Motorola’s previous TV commercials for the device, which means that some of the footage is new. The TV commercial aims to give viewers a quick overview of what the Moto Z2 Force is all about, and hints at features including the device’s splash resistant capabilities, long battery life, and of course, the ability to recharge the unit wirelessly using the Moto Style Shell mod.

The ad also touches on the fact that the smartphone’s 5.5-inch P-OLED display is protected by shatterproof glass, and lastly, it demonstrates how 360-degree photography can be achieved with the help of the Moto 360 Camera mod. It should be noted that while the TV commercial at hand is longer than before, there are various Moto mods that haven’t been mentioned, including the JBL SoundBoost speaker mod, the Moto Gamepad attachment, the Moto TurboPower pack, and the Moto Insta-Share projector to name a few. The device can also be paired with a handful of mods manufactured by Motorola’s partners, including the Hasselblad True Zoom mod and the Incipio offGRID Power Pack.

The Moto Z2 Force was announced earlier this summer and launched in August 2017. The smartphone is equipped with a 2560 x 1440 display with a 70.4 percent aspect ratio and a pixel density of around 534 PPI, and relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip featuring eight Kryo CPU cores and an Adreno 540 graphics chip. The back panel features a fingerprint recognition scanner and dual 12-megapixel cameras with laser and phase detection autofocus, while the front panel accommodates a 5-megapixel sensor paired with its own dual-LED flash. The device is powered by a non-removable 2,730mAh battery and runs near-stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Moto Z2 Force is one of the few smartphones on the market to offer external modules designed to expand functionality and enrich the user experience, and the company also has a Moto Mod development kit for anyone willing to join the “Transform the Smartphone Challenge” program and submit their own prototype modules. In closing, you can refer to the YouTube video below and watch this unseen TV Commercial starring the Moto Z2 Force and several existing modules.