Limited Edition OnePlus 5 JCC+ Goes On Sale In Europe

OnePlus fans looking for a flagship smartphone with a new design might be interested in the OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition which has just gone on sale in Europe. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ stems from a collaboration between OnePlus and fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and it’s targeted at smartphone shoppers looking to stand out from the crowd. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ made its official debut on September 22nd in Paris alongside several accessories stemming from the same partnership. The model is available only in Europe for now, and only in a higher configuration with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition costs £499 or €559 on the Old Continent, the same as the regular OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Aside from the different design, the OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition comes with the same specifications as the original model, meaning the smartphone features a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with a full HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45GHz, 128GB of non-expandable flash memory, and a camera setup entailing a 16-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash and another 20-megapixel shooter. Other specifications of the device include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, USB-Type C, 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge support, fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat coupled with OxygenOS. The smartphone also comes with dual SIM support and is compatible with all standard GSM bands, with the Chinese company seeking to position it as a truly global offering.

Although it’s the most expensive OnePlus handset to date, it’s still more affordable than most other Android flagships released over the course of this year. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition has a special writing on its rear case, a red volume rocker, blue power button, and a yellow alert slider, to set itself apart from the regular version. OnePlus and Mr. de Castelbajac also equipped this version with ten unique wallpapers and some other “surprises” that have yet to be specified. It’s a limited edition model and might not be in stock for long, but interested customers in Europe can now purchase it directly from OnePlus, i.e. the company’s official website.