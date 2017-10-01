India Will Be Getting The Honor 9 This Thursday

Honor has just announced that it would be launching the Honor 9 smartphone in India this Thursday, October 5th, according to the company’s “Honor Smartphone” Twitter account. The information was accidentally leaked when multiple Twitter users asked when the phone would be launched in India, and Honor replied that they would be holding the Honor 9 launch event on October 5th. The Honor 9 was initially introduced into the Chinese market back in June, and the phone made its way into various European countries shortly after. However, up until yesterday, Honor hadn’t yet announced any plans to sell the phone in the massive Indian smartphone market. Anyone who was eager to buy the Honor 9 in India can now let out a sigh of relief.

The Honor 9 packs great specs at a relatively budget-tier price. The phone has a 5.15-inch FullHD display (1920 x 1080 resolution), measures 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45mm (and weighs 155 grams), comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage, and contains a 3,220 mAh battery with fast charging capability. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 chip and has the Mali G71 octa-core GPU provides for graphics processing. However, the processing power of the Honor 9 is only half of the story. The phone’s back is curved and made from both metal and glass, giving it a premium feel. The back also sports Huawei’s signature dual camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensor(accompanied by a dual-LED flash with laser autofocus). The front of the phone contains an 8-megapixel (with a f/2.0 aperture) camera.

Taken together, the Honor 9 takes good-quality photos that are sharp and vivid. On the software side, the Honor 9 comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 skin on top. Although the EMUI skin has traditionally had mixed reviews among smartphone users, EMUI 5.1 should greatly improve the software experience of the Honor 9, as it has various new features such as better RAM management and snappier animations. The Honor 9 comes with various colors, which include gold, black, blue, and gray, and has a base price of 2,299 Yuan ($338 USD) for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage model. The smartphone is reportedly going to cost around Rs. 22,000 for the same model when released in India.