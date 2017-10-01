Huawei nova 2i Launched, Comes With Four Cameras

Huawei has unveiled its newest smartphone offering, the Huawei nova 2i, which comes with a FullView display and four cameras. Two of the four cameras are rear-facing while the other two are front-facing selfie cameras. The rear cameras are equipped with one 16-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor, while the cameras on the front have one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The information gathered by the two 2-megapixel sensors at both the front and the back are utilized to add depth of field and bokeh effects to the images captured by the handset. Meanwhile, the included front-facing flash sports a 120-degree lighting angle and two levels of brightness that is adjusted automatically according to the current environmental conditions. Huawei claims that the light emitted by the front flash is similar to natural sunlight due to the use of high color rendition index (CRI) lights. The smartphone maker also introduced new software features that could fully take advantage of the device’s four cameras, including the ability to modify the bokeh effect and adjust the focus of a photograph after it has been shot. On the other hand, the moving picture mode, which also comes with the handset, captures two second-long mini-movies.

Another key feature of the Huawei nova 2i is its 5.9-inch IPS FullView display, which has a resolution of 2160 by 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The use of a taller display results in a screen to body ratio of 83 percent. Below the display is Huawei’s logo while the dual front-facing cameras and the earpiece are located above the screen. A fingerprint scanner is located on the back panel of the device, directly below the two rear cameras.

The Huawei nova 2i is powered by the Kirin 659 chipset, which contains eight ARM Cortex A53 CPUs with a maximum frequency of 2.36GHz. The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded by a microSD card. A 3,340mAh battery is included with the handset, and according to the tech firm, it should last for two days with ordinary use. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2 and it can connect to Wi-Fi networks running on the 2.4GHz frequency. The device will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed, although the company’s proprietary skin, EMUI 5.1, will run on top of Google’s operating system. The handset will be available in three color options, namely Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold, but there is no word yet on its pricing and availability.