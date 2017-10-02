Huawei Mate 10 Will Reportedly Adopt A DeX-Like Feature

According to a recent report the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 flagship could take advantage of a Samsung DeX-like feature which would technically expand the smartphone’s functionality into the realm of personal computers. As yet there aren’t many details on how exactly Huawei’s solution would work, but according to rumors the handset will be able to connect to an external dock similar to Samsung DeX, and will be compatible with existing docks like the MiAxess Mirabook.

Speaking of which, fresh reports also quoted the CEO of MirAxess, Yanis Anteur, who has apparently recently reconfirmed that the Huawei Mate 10 will be officially announced on October 16 and will be promoting a feature similar to Samsung DeX, which will be compatible with the aforementioned Mirabook docking station. The Mirabook is a crowd-funded pseudo notebook boasting a physical keyboard and display, which can tap into the processing power of a connected smartphone and offer a user experience based on Windows Continuum. In any case, the reports go on to mention that the Huawei Mate 10’s dock will offer at least one standard DisplayPort which should allow for easy connectivity with a wider variety of external displays.

The Huawei Mate 10 is planned for an official announcement in Germany later this month and the device should be accompanied by a handful of other smartphone models in the same series, including the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Plus, and Mate 10 Lite. The standard variant will reportedly be powered by the company’s new HiSilicon Kirin 970 system-on-chip, which has been previously described as its first AI chipset. The package was manufactured by TSMC on a 10nm FinFET+ process and features four ARM Cortex-A73 high-power CPU cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, along with an additional four ARM Cortex-A53 low-power cores operating at a frequency of up to 1.8GHz. The processing unit is paired with a Mali-G72 MP12 graphics chip housing twelve cores, and is compatible with LPDDR4X RAM. The Huawei Mate 10 was also recently spotted in a handful of alleged live photos, and by the looks of it, the device will feature a glossy back panel accommodating a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera configuration. Now, whether Huawei will succeed or even attempt in narrowing the gap between the world of smartphones and personal computers with a DeX-like feature remains to be seen, but evidently, it won’t be the first OEM to aim at this goal and probably not the last.