Google Is Streamlining Chrome’s Experimental Features Page

Google is redesigning its chrome://flags page, making the interface for tweaking the company’s Chrome browser easier to navigate and use. For the uninitiated, the page may be best described as a hidden settings menu for Google Chrome which allows users to turn on certain features or disable them, including buggy, experimental ones. The changes are being brought first to the Canary channel of both Google Chrome and Chrome OS but, although there isn’t really any time frame for that, any or all of them could hit either stable channels in the near future. To access the page, users simply need to be on the Canary channel and then navigate to chrome://flags via the URL bar.

The upcoming redesign seems to include several new aspects. For starters, the warning blurb at the top of the chrome://flags page is being simplified. That’s the warning message visitors to the page will see that explains the experimental nature of some of the available options. The page is also being reworked to provide larger touch zones for mobile devices, making the whole interface less of a hassle for those wanting to implement advanced settings on their Android devices. Beyond that, a tab system is being implemented to show users which of those features are available or unavailable for their devices and a flag search is being added to help users filter through all of the options available. Each of those changes should make using the enhanced features found on the page less of a task for mobile users in particular since features that are intended for desktops weren’t able to be separated efficiently in previous updates to the page. The new interface will also show the user which version of Chrome they are currently on by its version number on the flags page itself. Finally, the page’s colors and fonts are being updated to become more contemporary-looking.

Filtering newly added experimental features in Chrome’s settings still isn’t available on the redesigned page. Moreover, the update appears to focus primarily on the general user interface itself, so users shouldn’t expect this software package to eliminate any bugs they may have been having in recent times. Having said that, its almost never a bad thing when a UI is redesigned to better fit users’ needs and Google will presumably get the changes moved to the stable channel of Chrome in the near future.