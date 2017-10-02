Gionee S11S Hits TENAA With 6GB Of RAM, 6-Inch Display

The Gionee S11 surfaced on GFXBench quite recently, and the Gionee S11S now popped up on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC). The Gionee S11S’ listing on TENAA means that this phone has been certified in China, and it seems to be a more powerful variant of the Gionee S11. Having said that, these two phones will be identical, it seems, save for a RAM count different. Having said that, the Gionee S11S will be made out of metal, and it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while it will also come with a dual camera setup on the back.

The Gionee S11S’ dual camera setup will protrude on the back, and the device will probably sport really thin bezels as well, though its display is turned off in the provided images, so we don’t really get to see if there are any black bars around it. Gionee’s branding will be present below this phone’s display, and also on the back of the device, as you can see in the images down below. The Gionee S11S will be a rather large phone, it will arrive with a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) FullView AMOLED display, on top of which you’ll find a 2.5D curved glass. This phone’s display will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, which means it will be narrower than most other 6-inch smartphones out there. The device will be fueled by an unnamed 64-bit octa-core processor, which will be clocked at 2.5GHz, and this is probably one of MediaTek’s mid-range SoCs, probably from the company’s ‘Helio P’ series. 16 and 8-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of this phone, while you’ll find 20 and 8-megapixel snappers on the device’s front side, so the phone will actually ship with four cameras.

A 3,600mAh non-removable battery will be included in this package as well, and the same can be said for a 3.5mm headphone jack. You’ll get a hybrid dual SIM setup here (2x nano SIM), while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come out of the box, with Gionee’s Amigo OS 5.0 UI. Now, what’s interesting is, that the Gionee S10 was announced back in May, and the Gionee S11 and S11 are expected to launch in the coming weeks, as Gionee is basically looking to release Gionee S10’s successor approximately 6 months after that phone launched.