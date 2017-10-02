GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, MAZE Alpha, And More
This time around, we have five smartphones and a smartwatch to talk to you about. If you take a look at the list down below, you will notice smartphones from Honor, Xiaomi, MAZE and BLUBOO, while one of Zeblaze’s smartwatches also made the list. All of these devices are currently discounted over at GearBest, and on top of that discount, each of them also comes with a special coupon for an additional discount.
The first device in the provided list is the Honor 6X, Honor’s mid-range offering which is made out of metal, and which is currently discounted by 6 percent, which means it costs $240.27 at GearBest. This is the 4GB RAM variant of the device we’re talking about here, and if you utilize the provided coupon, you can grab this phone for $209.99 (limited to 500 units). The second handset listed down below is yet another mid-range handset, though this phone comes from Xiaomi, it’s the Mi Max 2. This is also a 4GB RAM model of the device, the more powerful variant, and it is discounted by 34 percent. The device costs $235.99 without a coupon, but if you apply the provided coupon, you’ll be able to grab it for $230.89 (first 80 purchases). The MAZE Alpha also made the list, MAZE’s handset is currently on a 33 percent discount, and it costs $189.99, but you can get it for $177.89 with the provided coupon (100 units).
The Zeblaze THOR is a smartwatch that we’ve mentioned in the first paragraph, this handset actually supports 3G connectivity, which means you can insert a SIM card in it, and it is currently on a 15 percent discount. The Zeblaze THOR is priced at $109.99, but the coupon it comes with brings that price down to $96.99 (limited to 50 units). The BLUBOO S1 is the last handset on the list, and this is BLUBOO’s ‘bezel-less’ handset, which currently costs $176.99 (15 percent off), but that price goes down to $147.99, if you utilize the provided coupon (limited to 100 units).
The Honor 6X is made out of metal, while it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on its back. This phone is fueled by the Kirin 655 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The phone sports 12 and 2-megapixel shooters on the back, while a single 8-megapixel camera can be found on its front side. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this phone, while Huawei’s Emotion UI skin is installed on top of it, but the phone is upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat.
The Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone which is actually quite large, it features a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) pane, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset also comes with a set of capacitive keys, and it utilizes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this phone, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone.
The MAZE Alpha comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the phone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. This device is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. The MAZE Alpha features a 6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it comes with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, and a dual camera setup on its back.
The Zeblaze THOR offers a sporty look, while it comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box. This smartwatch is fueled by the MediaTek MT6580M processor, while it packs in 1GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The Zeblaze THOR is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0, and it comes with a nano SIM slot, which means you can use it without your phone, but if you don’t want to do that, this smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS.
The BLUBOO S1 is yet another smartphone whose design is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This handset comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The BLUBOO S1 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it utilizes two cameras on its back. The BLUBOO S1 features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it packs in a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.
