GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, MAZE Alpha, And More

This time around, we have five smartphones and a smartwatch to talk to you about. If you take a look at the list down below, you will notice smartphones from Honor, Xiaomi, MAZE and BLUBOO, while one of Zeblaze’s smartwatches also made the list. All of these devices are currently discounted over at GearBest, and on top of that discount, each of them also comes with a special coupon for an additional discount.

The first device in the provided list is the Honor 6X, Honor’s mid-range offering which is made out of metal, and which is currently discounted by 6 percent, which means it costs $240.27 at GearBest. This is the 4GB RAM variant of the device we’re talking about here, and if you utilize the provided coupon, you can grab this phone for $209.99 (limited to 500 units). The second handset listed down below is yet another mid-range handset, though this phone comes from Xiaomi, it’s the Mi Max 2. This is also a 4GB RAM model of the device, the more powerful variant, and it is discounted by 34 percent. The device costs $235.99 without a coupon, but if you apply the provided coupon, you’ll be able to grab it for $230.89 (first 80 purchases). The MAZE Alpha also made the list, MAZE’s handset is currently on a 33 percent discount, and it costs $189.99, but you can get it for $177.89 with the provided coupon (100 units).

The Zeblaze THOR is a smartwatch that we’ve mentioned in the first paragraph, this handset actually supports 3G connectivity, which means you can insert a SIM card in it, and it is currently on a 15 percent discount. The Zeblaze THOR is priced at $109.99, but the coupon it comes with brings that price down to $96.99 (limited to 50 units). The BLUBOO S1 is the last handset on the list, and this is BLUBOO’s ‘bezel-less’ handset, which currently costs $176.99 (15 percent off), but that price goes down to $147.99, if you utilize the provided coupon (limited to 100 units).