Electronics Deals – Oct. 2nd, 2017: NBA 2K18, JBL Boost TV & More
With Google preparing to announce its latest Pixel smartphones this week (among other hardware products, like Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, etc), many retailers are offering up some pretty incredible prices on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL that launched last year. Including eBay, who has an unlocked Pixel for just $399. That’s still a somewhat high price for the smartphone, but it is also still one of the best out there, sporting the Snapdragon 821 and 4GB of RAM, it stands toe-to-toe, performance-wise, with today’s top smartphones. The Pixel XL has been seen for as low as around $450, which is also fairly decent.
Those looking to pick up some new games for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there are some great deals there as well. Including NBA 2K18 (the early tip-off edition, which includes extra VC) is available for $59.98. This is typically around $100, due to the extra VC that is included, and the regular version of NBA 2K18 is about this price, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at. Of course, Gears of War is also on sale pretty cheap, as well as some other great games from EA, 2K and other publishers. Speaking of entertainment, one of JBL’s best soundbars, the Boost TV, is currently on sale for just $98. If you are looking to add some extra sound to your entertainment setup, this is definitely a soundbar worth picking up. It’s small, compact and still offers some incredible sound – something you would expect to see from JBL anyways. All that and more on sale today from top retailers like Amazon, eBay, Woot, B&H Photo and many others.
All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.
Amazon is currently pairing the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Echo Dot for just $59.99, which is basically just $10 for the Fire TV Stick, or just $20 for the Echo Dot. Either way it’s a great bundle, especially if you are looking to get into the Alexa side of things these days.
Here’s another bundle for the Fire TV, this one includes the brand new 4K and HDR model that was announced this week. It comes in at $69.99, and for just $5 more you can get an HD antenna. This is great for cordcutters that want to still get their local channels, as that is possible with this HD antenna.
The Samsung Galaxy S7 may look fairly old, with it’s somewhat large bezels compared to what has been released in 2017, but it’s still a great device. And with a price of just $199 for an unlocked Galaxy S7, it’s hard to go wrong here. This is a GSM Galaxy S7 that is unlocked, so it can be used on other GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Google Pixel 32GB
- LG G6 H872T 32GB
- Essential PH-1
- Moto Z Play Droid
- LG V20 US996 64GB Smartphone
- Moto G Plus XT1644 64GB
- BlackBerry KEYone
- Moto G4 - 32GB
- Moto G5 Plus
- BlackBerry DTEK60
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger
- Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad
- CHOETECH Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand
- Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger
- Spigen Kuel OneTap AP12T Car Phone Mount
- SanDisk 200GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC
- Samsung 64GB EVO UHS-I microSDXC
Wearables
- LG Watch Style
- Fossil Q Wander
- Garmin Vivomove Classic Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier LTE
Audio
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
- Bose Qc25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Sony GTKXB7BC High Power Home Audio System With Bluetooth
- Sonos PLAY 1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker
- Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones
- UE ROLL 360 Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
- JBL 15" Soundbar
- Harman Kardon Onyx Mini
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2
Cameras & Drones
- GoPro HERO4 Silver
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
- PANASONIC LUMIX LX100 4K Point and Shoot Camera
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-GH5K 20.3MP Digital Camera
- Nikon D D3400 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera
- Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses Kit
TV's & Streaming Devices
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU6300 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Roku 3600R Streaming Stick (Certified Refurbished)
- TCL 49S305 49-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
- LG 60UJ7700 - 60-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Games & Gaming Accessories
- Xbox One S 500GB Console
- Xbox One S 1TB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Bundle
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition - PlayStation 4
- Injustice 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
- NBA 2K18 For PlayStation 4 (Early Tip-Off Edition)
Laptops & Desktops
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4
- Lenovo 13.3" Yoga 720 2-in-1 Multi-Touch Notebook
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Portable External Hard Drive
- WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive
- LG 34UM59-P 34" 21:9 FreeSync IPS Monitor
- Google Wifi
Home Tech
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera
- iRobot Roomba 690
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control, Hub & App
- Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-White
Expires: Oct. 2nd, 2017
- Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-Tunable White
Expires: Oct. 2nd, 2017
- Arlo Pro Security Camera
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat