Electronics Deals – Oct. 2nd, 2017: NBA 2K18, JBL Boost TV & More

October 2, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

 

With Google preparing to announce its latest Pixel smartphones this week (among other hardware products, like Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, etc), many retailers are offering up some pretty incredible prices on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL that launched last year. Including eBay, who has an unlocked Pixel for just $399. That’s still a somewhat high price for the smartphone, but it is also still one of the best out there, sporting the Snapdragon 821 and 4GB of RAM, it stands toe-to-toe, performance-wise, with today’s top smartphones. The Pixel XL has been seen for as low as around $450, which is also fairly decent.

Those looking to pick up some new games for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there are some great deals there as well. Including NBA 2K18 (the early tip-off edition, which includes extra VC) is available for $59.98. This is typically around $100, due to the extra VC that is included, and the regular version of NBA 2K18 is about this price, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at. Of course, Gears of War is also on sale pretty cheap, as well as some other great games from EA, 2K and other publishers. Speaking of entertainment, one of JBL’s best soundbars, the Boost TV, is currently on sale for just $98. If you are looking to add some extra sound to your entertainment setup, this is definitely a soundbar worth picking up. It’s small, compact and still offers some incredible sound – something you would expect to see from JBL anyways. All that and more on sale today from top retailers like Amazon, eBay, Woot, B&H Photo and many others.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot

Amazon is currently pairing the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Echo Dot for just $59.99, which is basically just $10 for the Fire TV Stick, or just $20 for the Echo Dot. Either way it’s a great bundle, especially if you are looking to get into the Alexa side of things these days.

All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD + HD Antenna

Here’s another bundle for the Fire TV, this one includes the brand new 4K and HDR model that was announced this week. It comes in at $69.99, and for just $5 more you can get an HD antenna. This is great for cordcutters that want to still get their local channels, as that is possible with this HD antenna.

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 may look fairly old, with it’s somewhat large bezels compared to what has been released in 2017, but it’s still a great device. And with a price of just $199 for an unlocked Galaxy S7, it’s hard to go wrong here. This is a GSM Galaxy S7 that is unlocked, so it can be used on other GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US.

