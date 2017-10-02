Deal: Wemo Mini Smart Plug (Works With Alexa & Google Assistant) for $30 – 10/2/17

Wemo’s popular Mini Smart Plug is back on sale over at Amazon. This smart plug usually goes for around $35-40, and does typically drop to $30, but it hasn’t for a few months. Now it is back down to $30, and this makes it a great time to pick one up, if you’ve been eyeing a smart plug.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug was announced earlier this year, as the company’s second-generation smart plug, but it’s not smaller, so that it doesn’t cover up a second outlet like the older model did. Hence the term “mini” in its name. This smart plug allows you to turn older appliances into smart ones. For instance, you can plug your microwave into this smart plug and have it turn on via a schedule or the app on your smartphone. Of course there are other things you can use this for, like different lamps in your home. This smart plug does also work with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant (as well as Siri and Apple Homekit, if you have iOS devices), so you can actually use your voice to control this smart plug, which is pretty neat as well.

