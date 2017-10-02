Deal: AUKEY Dual-Port USB Car Charger for $6.99 w/ Code – 10/2/17

AUKEY has discounted one of its more popular dual-port car chargers, over on Amazon. This car charger is currently available for just $6.99, which is down from its regular price of $10.99, knocking $4 off of the price. To get this price, you’ll need to use the promo code AUKEYCS7 at checkout, and this price expires on October 6th.

The AUKEY dual-port USB car charger sports two USB-A ports, as the name indicates. Allowing you to charge two devices at the same time – perhaps the driver’s and passengers phone at the same time. This car charger does also support up to 2.4A of output on each port. So while it doesn’t support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, it does still have the ability to charge at up to 2.4A, which is about the speed of Quick Charge 2.0. It’s a short, and aluminum car charger, which can sit flush in your car and look nice as well.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.