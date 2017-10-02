Caseology Skyfall Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a stunning design, it’s something that Samsung worked long and hard to perfect for its latest powerhouse, and many people want to protect that device, but don’t want to leave the Galaxy Note 8 exposed. That’s where clear cases like the Skyfall from Caseology come in handy. These allow you to still show off that great look of the Galaxy Note 8 without leaving it exposed, in case it does fall out of your hands. It does also provide some grip for you to keep a hold of the device.

First things first, Caseology offers the Skyfall case with four different frame colors. These include orchid gray, matte black, warm gray and blue coral. The frame is the part of the case that adds the most grip, and helps it stay in your hand. So the frame is pretty important, and that’s why it isn’t clear. But even with the matte black option, that we have here, the Galaxy Note 8 looks incredible in this case. The frame really only covers the sides of the Galaxy Note 8, but it does leave the design of the Galaxy Note 8 out in the open for users to show off. The frame also helps the case absorb impact when the device is dropped, which is another important aspect of any case really.

With the Caseology Skyfall case, there are openings on the bottom, which are there for the S Pen slot, the USB-C port for charging, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. We also have a opening for the speaker and another for the microphone. There is also a hole at the top for the microphone, in the matte black frame there. The Skyfall case has an opening on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor as well. Now since this case isn’t super thick like some others, and thanks to the Galaxy Note 8 not going with a wide-angle camera like the LG V30 does, the case doesn’t get in the way of the camera. Speaking of the camera area, the fingerprint sensor is also easier to use with this case on the Galaxy Note 8. It’s easier to use because you can feel where the case ends, which is where the fingerprint sensor is, instead of risking touching the camera lens on the Galaxy Note 8.

This case does have a slight lip over the display, which is a bit tough to do with a curved display these days, but here it is. This means that if you do drop the Galaxy Note 8, the display will be protected, at least a tiny bit. While this case can absorb impact, and can likely keep you Galaxy Note 8 from getting damaged in a drop, it’s still not a good idea to drop the Galaxy Note 8. This is thanks to the polycarbonate and TPU material that is used in the Skyfall case. These are materials that most companies use with their cases these days, as they are strong and can take impact, but also are fairly lightweight and thin.

The Skyfall case for the Galaxy Note 8 feels really nice in the hand. The case allows you to use the Galaxy Note 8 without worrying about it slipping out of your hand, as it does add grip and is no longer slippery. Definitely important with a glass smartphone like the Galaxy Note 8. Caseology does offer the Skyfall case in matching colors for the Galaxy Note 8, so if you picked up the Orchid Gray Galaxy Note 8, the Orchid Gray Skyfall case would look really nice on this device. Caseology sells the Skyfall case for just $12.99, which is a pretty good price for what you’re getting here. Which is a case that protects your smartphone, but also one that looks good on the Galaxy Note 8. You can pick up the Caseology Skyfall case from Amazon.