ASUS X018DC Gets Certified, Comes With Android 7.0 Nougat

A new ASUS-branded handset has been certified in China, the ASUS X018DC. This handset surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently, and it seems like we’re looking at a new budget smartphone from ASUS here. Having said that, this smartphone actually comes with a dual camera setup on its back, while all of its physical keys are included on the right. The device also sports an LED flash on the back, and the company’s branding is placed on its back as well.

This smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which means it will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, and should be narrower than most smartphones which sport 5.7-inch panels. This handset will include a 4,030mAh non-removable battery, which is a rather beefy battery having this phone’s display resolution in mind. The ASUS X018DC, will ship in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, which will come with 32GB and 64GB of expandable native storage, respectively. This phone won’t be called the ASUS X018DC, though, that’s only its model number, it remains to be seen what will ASUS opt to call this phone. In any case, Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this device, and on top of it, you’ll get ASUS’ custom UI, of course. The device will ship with 16 and 8-megapixel shooters on its back, while a single 8-megapixel camera will be included on the phone’s front side. The ASUS X018DC will be fueled by an unnamed octa-core SoC, which will be clocked at 1.5GHz, this is either one of MediaTek’s or one of Qualcomm’s mid-range SoCs.

A rear-facing fingerprint scanner will also be included on the back of this phone, and the device will arrive in Star Black, Light Pink, and Gold color variants, according to TENAA. The device will measure 152.6 x 72.7 x 8.8mm, while it will weight 160 grams. This smartphone will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE will be supported, but TENAA did not list exact bands that this phone support, we’ll have to wait for the company to introduce it, before we’re able to share more info, and chances are that will happen soon, stay tuned.

