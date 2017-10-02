Alleged Front Panel Of The Nubia Z17S Leaks In A New Image

Nubia is expected to unveil the rumored Nubia Z17S model in less than two weeks and in the meantime, a new live photo that’s said to be showcasing the smartphone’s front panel emerged online. The photo has been captured from an odd angle and doesn’t show the entirety of the device which seems to have an edge-to-edge display or possibly even an entirely bezel-less design.

While the Nubia Z17 released earlier this year bears an edge-to-edge display, its supposed sequel is rumored to fall in line with newer flagship phones and adopt a full-screen panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels. It’s difficult to tell exactly how close to a full-screen design the device in the photo is, but it would appear that the top bezel has enough room to accommodate at least a couple of front-facing sensors. It’s also impossible to tell whether the device has a front-facing physical home button at the bottom or if this particular element has been phased out in favor of a larger display.

It’s important to note that previous rumors have linked the Nubia Z17S with the model number NX589J, which has been certified by China’s regulatory agency TENAA in late August. The NX589J carried an overall design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, featuring a physical front-facing home button but two camera modules on the back panel. However, the device was listed as carrying a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, which would suggest that it will not carry an 18:9 full-screen panel but rather a more conventional edge-to-edge screen. In any case, the Nubia Z17S is rumored to adopt some of the hardware components previously employed by the Nubia Z17, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset housing a total of eight Kryo CPU cores and the Adreno 540 graphics chip. The device is also said to take advantage of 6GB of RAM and a 3,100mAh non-removable battery. Nubia had previously confirmed its upcoming launch event taking place on October 12, but it remains to be seen whether the rumored Nubia Z17S will be presented with an edge-to-edge or full-screen panel, or if it launches at all.