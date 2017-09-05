ZTE Partners With AT&T For Dual-Screen Axon Multy

ZTE is partnering with AT&T for a dual-screen device called the Axon Multy, which is rumored to unfold into a larger tablet-like device with a screen size that reaches 6.8-inches in its unfolded state, which would let users seamlessly switch between a more pocketable form factor and something more akin to a large phablet or small tablet when needed. Thus far there are no images or leaked shots of the phone to speak of, but the logo for the phone’s name has been leaked which suggests at the very least that the device is in development by the Chinese smartphone company.

While there aren’t any images of the device itself at this point there are some hardware specifications which have been leaked along with the image of the device’s model name logo in addition to the detail about the 6.8-inch display. Surprisingly the phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 820, an older chipset from 2016 even though the device hasn’t launched yet. According to the rumors though it’s launching sometime in the middle of October so at that point the Snapdragon 820 will be at least a year and a half old. It’s also rumored to cost around $650 at launch, so it will have a high-end price tag but not the most up to date high-end specifications if the rumors are to be believed.

The good news is that the Snapdragon 820 CPU was a really good processor, so even if it is a bit older when this phone launches it should hold up nicely. Alongside the Snapdragon 820 the Axon Multy is also rumored to come with a 3,120mAh battery capacity, as well as 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space, and a 20-megapixel camera which will be able to serve as both the rear-facing camera, and the front-facing camera for when the device is unfolded. The Axon Multy is said to be around 10mm thick or less when folded, so it’ll be even slimmer when unfolded, and given this relatively slim design even in the folded state it should fit into pockets pretty easily without adding too much bulk. This will be an AT&T exclusive, though it’s not mentioned if it will remain this way for the duration of the device’s lifetime.