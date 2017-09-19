ZTE Debuts The Android 7.1.1-Powered Tempo X On Boost Mobile

ZTE today announced a new smartphone for its lineup on Boost Mobile. It’s the ZTE Tempo X, which is a sub-$100 device that runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This smartphone sports a 5-inch FWVGA resolution display (854 x 480) and is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor that is a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.1GHz. That is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot.

The Tempo X has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter, and there is also 3.5mm headphone jack on this smartphone. That’s something that a lot of smartphones are getting rid of these days, so it’s nice to see it remaining on the Tempo X here. All of this is powered by a removable 2200mAh battery, which should keep the Tempo X powered all day long. Remember, the Tempo X is using a slower processor and just 1GB of RAM with a pretty low-resolution display. So while a 2200mAh battery likely sounds puny in 2017, it should still last quite some time. Finally, it does support HD Voice on Boost Mobile, and there is support for Bluetooth 4.1. The ZTE Tempo X is available beginning today exclusively at Boost Mobile – available both online and in-store – starting at just $79.99. Making it an affordable smartphone for those that don’t want to spend an arm and a leg for something like the Galaxy Note 8.

If you aren’t a Boost Mobile customer but have been thinking about jumping ship, now is a great time to do so. Now through November 2nd, Boost Mobile is offering a pretty incredible plan to those that make the switch. You’ll get 3GB of LTE data (throttled afterward) along with unlimited talk and text for just $50/month. And that price includes all taxes and fees. And since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, this means that you’re only paying $50, as there are no installment plans for smartphones or contracts. Making it a great price for those that only need a little bit of data. The ZTE Tempo X is only one of many smartphones that are in Boost Mobile’s portfolio – it even has some of the newer flagship devices.