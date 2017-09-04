ZTE Blade A2S Debuts In China, Releasing On September 8

Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ZTE unveiled a new smartphone in its home country in the form of the Blade A2S. The company launched its latest handset on Monday, with its listing appearing on the website of e-commerce giant JD and ZTE’s licensed distributor revealing that customers will be able to purchase the Blade A2S as of this Friday, September 8. The newly revealed device is meant to be a direct successor to the Blade A2 which ZTE launched in mid-2016 as a model meant to compete in the lower segment of the mid-range smartphone market.

Much like its predecessor, the Blade A2S ships with respectable specs for its cost, being priced at only 700 yuan, which translates to just over $107 by today’s currency exchange rates. For that price, you’ll get a device with a 5.2-inch Full HD screen which is a significant upgrade over the 5-inch HD display panel found on the original Blade A2. It also comes with 32GB of internal flash memory and 3GB of RAM, thus being noticeably more capable than its predecessor which shipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. The smartphone utilizes a Hybrid SIM setup, meaning that one of its Nano SIM slots can double as a microSD card tray, allowing you to expand its flash memory by up to 128GB. The rear panel of the device houses a 13-megapixel camera module which is identical to the one found on the original Blade A2, and the same goes for its top bezel which features a 5-megapixel imaging sensor, as well as the phone’s 2,540mAh battery. The device is powered by the MediaTek-made MT6753 system-on-chip (SoC), a 64-bit piece of silicon with eight cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.3GHz.

The launch of the Blade A2S marks the second occasion on which the ZTE revised the Blade A2, with the company already releasing the Blade A2 Plus in early 2017. That particular model had a phablet-worthy 5.5-inch Full HD screen and a 5,000mAh battery, in addition to featuring the MediaTek MT6750T SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space expandable via a microSD card.