ZTE Axon 7 Updated With Aug. 2017 Security Patch & More

ZTE is deploying a new update that will bring new features and the August 2017 Android security patch to the ZTE Axon 7. Once the software upgrade is installed, the device may be used by multiple individuals thanks to its new Multi user support. While the manufacturer did not state how this feature will work, initial reports indicate that it can be used to create separate profiles for children and guests. An adjustable scale is also added to the handset’s night mode setting, allowing for more granular control of this feature. Meanwhile, the Hiya app, a service that ZTE integrates with its dialer to detect and block spam calls, will now be updated through the Google Play Store.

Aside from the new features, the Chinese manufacturer also included a few modifications and enhancements with the software upgrade. For example, device owners who are engaged in a call will now be informed of an incoming notification by a vibration instead of a tone. Both the battery efficiency and Google Daydream performance of the ZTE Axon 7 have been enhanced, although the manufacturer did not provide many details on how these features were improved. The new update also fixes an Android Pay issue affecting the 6GB RAM variant of the handset, the Chinese OEM revealed.

It may take several days before the update rolls out to all handsets, but people who prefer to upgrade their devices manually may do so by going to the “System Update” section of their Settings app. The ZTE Axon 7 was unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer last year and is powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset from Qualcomm. The device is equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Two variants of the handset were released, with one sporting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory and another boasting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset has a 20-megapixel snapper with optical image stabilization on the back, while its front-facing camera is of the 8-megapixel variety. A key hardware feature of the ZTE Axon 7 is its dual Hi-Fi chipset coupled with two front-facing speakers. The smartphone launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow pre-installed but was updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat in March.