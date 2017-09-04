ZOPO Intros P5000 & Z5000 Mid-Rangers With Dual Cameras

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer ZOPO introduced two new Android-powered mid-rangers in the form of the P5000 and Z5000. The company debuted its latest offerings earlier this month, noting how the P5000 will be offered in red and black variants, whereas the Z5000 is to be available in black and gold color options. No firm details regarding their availability and pricing have yet been provided by the OEM, though both smartphones are understood to be coming soon, likely by this year’s holiday season.

The P5000 is the more unconventional offering of the two, with the device having a 5.99-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 1,440 by 720 pixels amounting to a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The device is hence the latest handset to follow the recently established 18:9 trend which was popularized by the likes of Samsung and LG earlier this year. The display panel found on ZOPO’s latest mid-ranger is protected by 2.5D glass, with the P5000 itself being powered by the MediaTek-made Helio P10 system-on-chip (SoC), a 64-bit piece of silicon equipped with the Mali T860 graphics chipset and eight cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.8GHz. The device takes advantage of a Hybrid Dual-SIM setup, allowing users to choose between having two Nano SIM slots or replacing one of their SIM cards with a microSD one in order to expand on the phone’s 32GB of storage space. The P5000 also ships with 4GB of RAM and a dual camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel one, with the two being accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, features a 16-megapixel secondary camera, supports 4G networks and related functionalities, and boasts a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Z5000 is a more regular-looking device with a 5.5-inch display panel utilizing a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio with an HD resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels. It’s powered by the same SoC and comes with an identical amount of RAM, albeit ZOPO opted to equip it with 64GB of storage space as opposed to 32GB. All of the other features of the Z5000 are identical to those of its taller counterpart and both handsets offer a USB Type-C port. ZOPO’s new Android duo is likely to be released in China, India, and possibly some other markets later this year.