ZeroLemon Debuts its 5500mAh Battery Case for Galaxy Note 8

ZeroLemon has just taken the wraps off of its new extended battery case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This battery case gives users a 5500mAh backup in case the included 3300mAh battery isn’t enough to get you through the full day. Now since the Galaxy Note 8’s battery is not removable, it means that this is a battery backup, and not a true extended battery. But that also means that you effectively have 8800mAh of juice with you on your Galaxy Note 8. Making this a great battery case to pick up and use on long days, perhaps when you are traveling all day and using your phone constantly.

According to ZeroLemon, this battery backup is capable of adding around 48 hours of talk time, 16 hours of video watching or 74 hours of music streaming time to your Galaxy Note 8. Now keep in mind that this battery is going to be charging the existing 3300mAh battery in your smartphone, so you won’t get the full 5500mAh worth of juice, since charging will take some away from this battery backup. But it is enough to recharge the Galaxy Note 8’s battery once and still have a bit more juice left, which is always important.

One of the changes ZeroLemon made to this case, when compared to the models made for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is the fact that it’s not as tall as before. The other cases were pretty tall, and made the already tall Galaxy S8 seem unwieldy. This time around the bottom part of the case is nice and thin, so it is mostly just a bit thicker on the Galaxy Note 8. And that is definitely good to see. ZeroLemon also made the opening on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor a bit wider, so it is fairly easy to actually use the fingerprint sensor, and also keep the case out of your pictures when using the camera. The ZeroLemon 5500mAh battery case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available today from Amazon, it is priced at $39.99, which is a bit cheaper than its previous cases, and a lot cheaper than its main competitor in this space, Mophie.