YU YUREKA 2 Gets Announced With 4GB Of RAM, 3,930mAh Battery

YU Televentures is an India-based company which has just announced its new smartphone, the YU YUREKA 2. This is the company’s new, metal-clad smartphone, which comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, three capacitive keys below its display, and an affordable price point. This smartphone also packs in a single rear-facing camera, and all of the phone’s physical keys can be found on the right-hand side of this device, while a SIM card tray is placed on the left.

The YU YUREKA 2 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. This smartphone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, and it is clocked at 2.0GHz. This processor actually comes with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing, and a 3,930mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and it supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow comes out of the box on this smartphone, and the device also comes with a dual SIM setup (2x nano SIM, one of which you can use to expand the device’s internal storage). A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this handset, while an 8-megapixel snapper is available on the YU YUREKA 2’s front side. 4G LTE connectivity is also a part of this package (VoLTE included), while the phone also supports Bluetooth 4.1 LE and WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

The YU YUREKA 2 comes in one color variant only, Gold, as you can see in the provided images down below, it is possible that YU might introduce some additional colors in the future, though. This smartphone is quite affordable, as already mentioned, it costs Rs. 11,999 ($187), and those of you who live in India will be able to purchase it exclusively from Flipkart starting on September 20. None of YU’s previous smartphones were made available outside of India, so chances are that this phone will remain exclusive to its homeland as well, though the company did not confirm anything of the sort, so we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen in the coming weeks / months.