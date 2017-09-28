YouTube TV Android App Quietly Gains Tablet Support

The YouTube TV Android app has recently gained support for Android tablets. The official confirmation on this was made rather quietly last week through the official YouTube TV twitter account, and due to this there is not a lot of information provided on the increase in support, besides the fact that YouTube TV does now work with Android tablets.

Without a more detailed confirmation and no particular mention of the new support on the YouTube TV app listing on the Google Play Store, it is difficult to clarify which tablets specifically are supported, as it does seem to be the case that not all tablets are at present. So this is likely to be more of a matter of trying your luck for those who do want to make use of the latest YouTube service on a larger than a smartphone display. Of course, this will also be highly dependent on where you live as YouTube TV is currently only available as part of a limited rollout with some cities included and others not. So before Android tablet owners start using the service they will need to firstly confirm if their tablet is one of those supported, and secondly, be located in a currently supported location. On that note, mid-way through September Google and YouTube did announce the service had been expanded to include 8 new markets.

For those new to YouTube TV, this is Google and YouTube’s take on the cord-cutting experience. So similar to services like DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, and so on, YouTube TV provides access to a select number of live TV channels and networks along with the option to cancel at anytime. The service currently costs $35 per month and is available with a two-week free trial. Some of the benefits on offer with choosing YouTube TV over competing services is the use of up to 6 user accounts per billing account, the ability to stream live TV on multiple devices, and cloud DVR storage with seemingly no limits. Those interested in giving YouTube TV a try, or finding out if their tablet is currently one of those now supported by the Android app, head through the link below.