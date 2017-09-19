Yotaphone Unveils YOTA3 For The China Starting At 3699 Yuan

YotaPhone has unveiled the YOTA3 for China and it starts at 3699 Yuan, for the base model, which will come with 64GB of internal storage space, though there will also be a 128GB model for 4299 Yuan for those that need more internal storage space than the standard amount. The phones will launch in China in October, but for now there is no exact release date as all that was mentioned was that they would launch next month. Initially, the YOTA3 was said to be launching in China on September 5th, but that didn’t end up being the case.

YotaPhone is planning on launching the YOTA3 in other markets outside of China, though there isn’t much detail on which other markets those will be just yet, and when it launches in other markets it will reportedly be called the YotaPhone 3 instead of YOTA3, albeit there is no explanation for the difference in naming scheme between markets. That said, brands often launch phones in various markets with different names so this isn’t too uncommon.

The YOTA3 comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM, but its highlight feature that stands out from the rest of what it has to offer and what has made Yotaphone stand out from other smartphone brands, is the second display on the backside of the device. This is an E-ink display as opposed to the Full HD AMOLED panel that sits on the front of the phone, and both screens are also different sizes, with the front display coming in at 5.5-inches while the back E-ink display sits at 5.2-inches. This isn’t a huge difference but it will be noticeable. The YOTA3 also comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera in addition to a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that can be used for selfies and video chat. The phone supports USB Type-C for the charging and data transfer, which means it should charge up the included 3,300mAh battery pretty quickly as it charges faster than micro USB, and the device also support Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS, and comes running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The YOTA3 will come in one color, black, though it was never stated that it wouldn’t be released in other colors at some point.