Yet Another Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Screen Panel Leaks Online

A new front panel of the rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has yet again surfaced online with what seems like a large screen to body ratio, apparently corroborating an earlier photo recently shared by Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun. In the photo, a smartphone carrying the Xiaomi brand was shown sporting a screen panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Well it looks like Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone indeed will have a screen panel with such a large aspect ratio, if the latest leak that popped up on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo is to be believed.

The leaked image supposedly showing the display panel for the Mi Mix 2 reveals super thin bezels at the top and two sides of the upcoming phone while the bottom portion is likely sporting a bit larger bezel to accommodate the virtual home key and front camera. The fact that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship is sporting thin bezels is not something new, as the Beijing, China-based electronics giant recently teased via its official Weibo page a phone without bezels on the sides or at the top of the screen. As far as the aspect ratio goes, it was previously reported that the Mi MIX 2 will feature a curved AMOLED display with a 93 percent screen to body ratio, a significant leap from the original Xiaomi Mi MIX which sports a 91.3 percent screen to body ratio.

Xiaomi is expected to officially announce the Mi MIX 2 on September 11 supposedly with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage on at least one model of the phone. The handset is rumored to arrive in two variants: the other model is believed to be featuring an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Mi MIX 2 will allegedly come pre-loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat with an overlay of Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS, though it remains to be seen whether the phone can also be upgraded to Google’s latest mobile operating system dubbed Android 8.0 Oreo. More details about the upcoming Mi MIX 2 will follow next week once the Chinese original equipment manufacturer finally unveils the device.