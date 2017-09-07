Xperia XZ & X Performance Receive Latest Security Patch

Sony is rolling out a new update to the Sony Xperia XZ and the Xperia X Performance, that will install the September 2017 Android security patch. There is no word yet if other features will come with this software upgrade, but it is clear that it will not install Android 8.0 Oreo, as the screenshot of the smartphone settings show that the two handsets are still running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Once the updates are installed, owners of the two devices may identify the new software build through the version number 41.2.A.7.65, which can be seen in the About Phone portion of the device settings. Aside from the Japanese smartphone manufacturer, the only companies that have upgraded their handsets to the latest security patch are Google and Nokia.

Right now, the software upgrade is currently rolling out in a select set of markets, but it is likely that the software package will be deployed globally soon. Like the previous security patch, the Sony Xperia XZ, and the Xperia X Performance are getting the same software version, so it is likely that other similarly-equipped handsets from the Japanese tech giant will be updated, to the latest security firmware soon. The installation package is rolling out automatically, but users may attempt to download the file manually, by going to the “About Phone” option in the device settings.

Before the update process begins, it is advisable that the user backs up the files and images stored in the device, in order to prevent loss of data if the handset is rendered inoperable. To prevent bricking the smartphone, it is also important to upgrade the device, only when it has sufficient battery charge to complete the entire procedure. Both the Sony Xperia X Performance and the Xperia XZ is powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of a quad-core Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.15GHz, and the Adreno 530 GPU. In addition, both devices sport 3GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal flash storage, which can be augmented by a microSD card. Even the cameras of the two handsets are practically the same, with the rear camera equipped with a 23-megapixel shooter, while the front camera comes with a 13-megapixel sensor. The similarity in internal hardware may have allowed Sony to roll out the same software to both smartphones.