Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2 Now In Production, Retail Box Revealed

The Mi Mix 2 is now in mass production and will be hitting the stores shortly, Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun revealed on Monday. Mr. Lei took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm the development status of the company’s upcoming phablet, in addition to sharing the first photograph of the smartphone’s retail packaging. The image that can be seen above shows an entirely black box with gold lettering designed in a minimalist manner and though it doesn’t reveal the phone itself, the Mi Mix 2 has already been sighted online on numerous occasions in recent months.

The Mi Mix 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s first 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) which is significantly more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 821 and has already demonstrated its prowess in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup, HTC U11, and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This particular feature of the handset was just confirmed by Qualcomm itself, with the Chinese branch of the San Diego, California-based tech giant reiterating that the Mi Mix 2 will be officially introduced on September 11, a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 8 series and 48 hours prior to Samsung China’s Galaxy Note 8 launch event. The Mi Mix 2 is expected to directly compete with both of those devices, though it remains to be seen whether it manages to beat them to the (Chinese) market.

The handset itself is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a QHD resolution of 2,540 by 1,440 pixels and be available in two variants, with the more affordable one offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory, whereas the other model will supposedly boast 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM. Neither version is expected to feature a microSD card slot and both are thought to have a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing sensor. The Mi Mix 2 is also rumored to ship with a 4,500mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support via a USB Type-C port and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box enhanced with Xiaomi’s MIUI. No firm details on the availability and pricing of the company’s upcoming phablet have yet been provided by industry insiders, though the Mi Mix 2 is likely to be one of Xiaomi’s most expensive offerings.