Xiaomi Unveils ‘Bezel-Less’ Mi MIX 2 With SD835, 8GB Of RAM

Xiaomi has just announced its second-gen ‘Mi MIX’ smartphone in China, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. This time around, the device sports even thinner bezels than before, while its ‘chin’ below the display is also thinner. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 sports a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor, and it was designed by Philippe Starck, a designer who was responsible for the first-gen Mi MIX as well. The standard Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, it comes with a frame made out of metal, which is placed in between two sheets of ceramic, while the ‘Special Edition’ variant (most expensive unit with 8GB of RAM) features a ceramic unibody design and some special gold-coated rims on the main camera sensor and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 sports a display with ‘custom rounded corners’, says Xiaomi, this display is not exactly curved on the sides, but the glass on top of it is. Having said that, the phone sports a 5.99-inch FullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which results in an 18:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to such an aspect ratio, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is narrower than most other phones with such large display, well, at least those that sport a display with a regular 16:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone comes in several variants, actually, three variants of the Mi MIX 2 sport 6GB of RAM, you’ll be able to get the 6GB RAM model of the Mi MIX 2 with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. Now, Xiaomi has also announced a special edition model of the Mi MIX 2 which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so there are, essentially, four variants of this handset. A 12-megapixel shooter (Sony’s IMX386 sensor) is placed on the back of this phone, and a 5-megapixel snapper can be found on its front side.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. This phablet comes with a 3,400mAh battery, which is not removable, and you’re also getting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology here. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and on top of it, Xiaomi included its own skin, MIUI 9. A 3.5mm headphone jack is not a part of this package, in case you were wondering, you’ll need to use a dongle in order to plug your headphones in. 4G LTE connectivity is included in this phone, and the device supports 43 bands, while Bluetooth 5.0 is a part of the package as well. The 6GB RAM Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm, and weighs 185, while the 8GB RAM model measures 150.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm, and weighs 187 grams.

