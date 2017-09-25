Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Million Smartphones In India In 48 Hours

Xiaomi India’s official Twitter page has just announced that the company managed to sell over one million smartphones in India in the last 48 hours. The company hosted the so-called ‘Big Billion Days’ sale in India, during which it sold all those smartphones via Amazon India and Flipkart. Now, in addition to announcing those sales, the company also released some more specific info for all of us to check out.

According to the provided data, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was the high-selling smartphone on Flipkart, while the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A claimed that title on Amazon India. Now, these sales are staggering, but not exactly extremely surprising considering that Xiaomi lowered the price for the Redmi Note 4 quite a bit. The company offered the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with a $31 discount on Flipkart, which made this phone even more affordable than it usually is, and it’s one of XIaomi’s best-selling devices, and it’s generally quite affordable. It’s also worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was available for less money, it was also $31 more affordable than usual. Now, those of you who live in India and love Xiaomi’s products are in luck, as the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale is not the only such sale that Xiaomi will host in India, the DiwaliWithMi promo is coming up soon, it’s starting on September 27, and during this sale, Xiaomi will discount a number of its products, smartphones included.

September has been quite an interesting, and fruitful month for Xiaomi. The company’s sales have been on track, and the company also introduced a couple of new devices this month. In addition to announcing its first Android One smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A1, the company had also introduced its new flagship, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and along with it, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 arrived as well, though this time around as a mid-range smartphone. Xiaomi is expected to announce one or more new devices by the end of this year, but it’s highly unlikely we’ll see new high-end devices from the company before this year ends, though who knows what this China-based company is planning, stay tuned.

