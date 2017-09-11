Xiaomi Shares First Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Camera Samples

Xiaomi had introduced the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 during its press event in China, and we’ve already talked about this phone at length on the site, well, it’s time to take a look at some official camera samples which were taken by this new ‘bezel-less’ handset. First and foremost, it’s worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a single camera on the back, we’re looking at the 12-megapixel snapper which comes with 4-axis OIS and 1.25um pixel size. This sensor was actually included in the Xiaomi Mi 6 as well, in case you were wondering, and the sensor itself is capable of providing some really nice images, so, did the Mi MIX 2 did a good job? Well, according to the company’s official camera samples, it sure did.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will see a couple of camera samples that Xiaomi shared on its official forums. There are four images included there, to be accurate, and even though these images have been compressed, it’s still easy to notice that this camera is rather capable. Colors are on point here, and the second image, in specific, shows that this camera is capable of capturing quite a bit of detail. The third image in the gallery had been taken in the late afternoon it seems, the sun seems to be setting already in this image, and yet the image turned out fine, as did the last one that Xiaomi shared, which is also showing the landscape of a city, presumably Beijing. These images do not come in their original size, so we’re not exactly able to judge them as we should, but they look fine, at the very least, it will be interesting to test this camera in our full review, that’s for sure.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the company’s second-gen ‘bezel-less’ phablet, it comes in three 6GB RAM variants, and one 8GB RAM model, which is a ‘Special Edition’ model, which comes with ceramic unibody build. This handset sports a 5.99-inch 2,160 x 1080 display, while it comes with Android Nougat out of the box, while MIUI 9 is installed on top of it. The device comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Click here if you’d like to know more about the device’s specs.

