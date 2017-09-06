Xiaomi Shares First Ad For Its Android One Phone, The Mi A1

Xiaomi has just released a first video ad for the all-new Xiaomi Mi A1. For those of you who are unaware, Xiaomi and Google partnered up in order to release the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is the first Xiaomi-branded Android One smartphone. This announcement occurred in India yesterday, and Xiaomi has just shared the first ad for this smartphone. This 30-second video ad shows off the device itself, along with pieces of stock Android that runs on this smartphone. This ad also emphasizes the dual camera setup on the Xiaomi Mi A1, and it clearly states that the Xiaomi Mi A1 has been ‘created by Xiaomi’, but is ‘powered by Google’. In case you’d like to check out this ad, it is embedded down below.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi A1 had been announced in India, but the device will roll out to a ton of other countries around the world. During yesterday’s press conference, Xiaomi said that the Mi A1 will become available in 40 other markets, next to the Indian one. The device will go on sale in Russia, Hong Kong, Poland, Ukraine, Mexico, Taiwan, and so on. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 5X which was announced a while ago, and it has plenty to offer considering how affordable it is. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is actually a mid-range smartphone, it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone is made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while there are three capacitive keys included below its display. The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while Android Nougat comes pre-installed on it, though both Xiaomi and Google promised that it will get Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of this year.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a 3,080mAh non-removable battery, and two 12-megapixel shooters are placed on its back. You’re getting one regular RGB shooter here (with a wide-angle lens), and a telephoto camera, while a 5-megapixel snapper is included on the front-side of this smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color variants, while the phone itself will go on sale starting on September 12 in India, and other countries will follow soon after.

