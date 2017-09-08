Xiaomi Rumored To Announce New Notebook With Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi is rumored to be announcing a new Notebook with the Mi MIX 2, the device it’s expected to reveal next week at its upcoming press event. A new Notebook would add another offering to Xiaomi’s currently available laptop options, and perhaps make the event more exciting as there would be more than one device to show off. Right now there isn’t a whole lot of detail about the specs for the laptop but there does seem to be some information about the new laptop’s hardware.

According to the leak the new Notebook will come with a 15.6-inch display, and it will be able to support a 4G LTE connection meaning it’ll be able to switch back and forth between Wi-Fi networks and 4G cellular networks to keep the device connected to the internet. Though the screen size is rumored to be 15.6-inches what isn’t mentioned is the resolution of the screen. That said these are still just rumors so the screen size could very well end up being smaller too.

The new notebook is said to have multiple configurations that will be available. There is no more detail on that, so what this could mean is that there will be various models each coming with different amounts of RAM and storage so as to give the consumer options on which model best fits their needs for a laptop. When it comes to laptops this isn’t really uncommon so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Xiaomi offer multiple configurations to its customers. Though it can’t be confirmed, this new notebook could be the rumored followup to the Mi Notebook Air, otherwise known as the Mi Notebook Air 2 which Xiaomi was rumored earlier this year to begin production for in mid-April. The laptop is also said to come with either a 20V/2.25A or 20V/3.25A charger, and it could support either a 45W or 60W power supply. Xiaomi’s event for the announcement of the Mi MIX 2 is going to be taking place on Monday, September 11th, which is just three days away, so it won’t be long before more details about the notebook show up if it ends up being part of the announcements the company plans to make.