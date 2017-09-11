Xiaomi Posts Mi Note 3 Camera Samples, Bokeh Effect In Focus

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3 and Mi Notebook Pro landed earlier today during Xiaomi’s event in China, and the company has just released some official camera samples for the Mi Note 3. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s camera samples had been shared earlier, in case you’re interested in those, and the Mi Note 3 camera samples are now here, and are not exactly showing off this camera in a number of light conditions.

You will notice that there are nine images available in the gallery down below, all of which have captured a woman in a shot, one woman per picture Now, these samples are supposed to show off how capable is the Mi Note 3’s dual camera setup, which is actually identical to the camera setup we’ve seen on the Mi 6. There is a wide-angle lens included on the back of this phone (main camera), and a telephoto lens, and this camera comes with some very nice features. The Mi Note 3’s camera is capable of capturing images with a nice bokeh effect, as it is easily noticeable in the provided images, all of which are showing off this feature. We’re looking at two 12-megapixel cameras here, while OIS is also available, in case you were wondering. All of the provided images are quite clear, colors are spot on, and the blur effect is also quite accurate. Do keep in mind that these images have been taken during optimal light conditions, though, Xiaomi did not release any other type of photos for the Mi Note 3’s camera, at least not thus far.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 also sports a really capable front-facing snapper, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera (2um pixel size). This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Mi Note 3 also includes a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, while it is made out of metal and glass. The Mi Note 3 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it is splash resistant, and it comes with AI-assisted facial recognition technology. The Mi Note 3 comes in two variants, and it will become available for purchase in China starting tomorrow.