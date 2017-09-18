Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Teardown Reveals A Three-Stage Design

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is the company’s all-new handset which was announced recently, and the phone’s first teardown has just popped up. The Mi Note 3 is actually a mid-range handset here, and it was announced next to the company’s new, bezel-less flagship, the Mi MIX 2. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is made out of metal and glass, and it actually looks like a larger version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship which was announced earlier this year. Having said that, let’s talk more about its teardown, shall we.

Now, before you begin the process, you’ll need to power off the device, and remove the SIM card tray which is placed on the left-hand side of this smartphone. Once that is done, you’ll need a heat gun in order to heat up the phone’s back side, you’ll need to heat it up for about 2 minutes before you can begin opening up its back side, and for that, you’ll need a suction cup and something you’ll use to pry open the Mi Note 3, like a pick or something. Once the phone’s back cover has been removed, you’ll be able to see its internals, and you’ll immediately notice that Xiaomi utilized a regular 3-stage design here, which is a good thing, as that is familiar territory, and disassembling this handset should not be an extremely difficult task. At this point, you’ll need to remove the plastic cover which is placed on top of the Mi Note 3’s motherboard. You’ll need to remove 9 screws that are located there, and uncover the graphic sticker, after which you’ll be able to remove the plastic cover. Once you do that, you will notice that most chips are covered by metal plates, including the camera. You can proceed by disconnecting connectors and removing the motherboard. If you’d like to check out the whole tutorial with all the necessary details, follow the source link down below.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with two 12-megapixel cameras on its back. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS. A front-facing fingerprint scanner is also included in this package, and so is a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

