Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Goes On Sale In China Starting Tomorrow

Xiaomi had introduced the Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 handsets in China today, both of which we’ve talked about already, and are here to take a closer look at the Mi Note 3’s availability and pricing info. First and foremost, it’s worth noting that the Mi Note 3 will go on sale in China starting tomorrow, September 12, and if you live in China and are looking to purchase the Mi Note 3, you will be limited to only one unit, as Xiaomi will be selling one unit per person.

That being said, let’s talk more about the phone’s pricing, shall we. The Mi Note 3 actually comes in two variants, 64GB and 128GB storage models are available, both of which ship with 6GB of RAM. Despite that, however, there are three price points Xiaomi announced. The 6GB RAM model with 64GB of storage in Black color is priced at 2,499 Yuan ($384), while the same-colored 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage costs 2,899 Yuan ($445). Now, if you’d like to get the Blue model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll need to splash out a bit more, as that variant is priced at 2,999 Yuan ($460). The 6GB RAM model with 64GB of storage comes in a Black variant only, at least for now, so if you want the Blue model you’ll need to splash out for more storage as well. Keep in mind that this handset will become available in more markets in the near future.

That being said, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is essentially a larger variant of the Mi 6, even though it’s inferior to the Mi 6 due to its processor. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is actually a mid-range phone, as it comes with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s mid-range chip, compared to the Mi 6, which packs in the Snapdragon 835. This handset features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display up front, and this is a flat display, by the way. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes with a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back, two 12-megapixel shooters are included. The Mi Note 3 also comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, which trumps Mi 6’s 8-megapixel shooter, and the device does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.