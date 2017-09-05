Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s Alleged Wallpapers Leak, Download Them Now

We already know that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 ‘bezel-less’ flagship will launch on September 11, and that it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, thanks to confirmations from Xiaomi and Qualcomm, respectively, and now the phone’s wallpapers (a couple of them) have surfaced as well. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see three wallpapers that will allegedly come pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 once the company announces it on September 11. The first wallpaper in the gallery comes with a winter feel to it, as there’s plenty of snow in this picture, and also what seems to be some sort of a cell tower in the middle of nowhere.

The second image shows us plenty of stars, and below them what seems to be some sort of a canyon. The third wallpaper also features a starry sky, but that’s more or less it, there’s nothing else in this image. Now, the images in the gallery have been compressed, but if you’d like to grab them in their original format, follow the source link down below, where you’ll be able to download them in a .zip file, which you’ll need to extract afterwards, of course. These wallpapers originally come in a 1920 x 1080 resolution, at least they leaked in that resolution, chances are they’ll sport somewhat different form factor when the phone actually arrives due to the different aspect ratio. Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 had surfaced a number of times thus far, the phone’s renders leaked earlier today, while its front panel surfaced a couple of days ago. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will sport really thin bezels, based on leaks, it will not sport any bezels on the sides, or above its display, but it will ship with a small ‘chin’ below the display. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will either be made out of metal and glass, or metal and ceramic, like its predecessor, it remains to be seen what Xiaomi opted for this time around.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will sport a large display, its predecessor shipped with a 6.4-inch panel, and the Mi MIX 2’s display will probably also be larger than 6 inches. The device’s display will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, at least based on the screenshot Xiaomi’s CEO shared a while back. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to ship with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, though there’s a chance Xiaomi will opt to release both of those variants, even though it’s possible we’ll see a 4GB RAM model as well, who knows.

