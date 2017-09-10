Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Has A 3,400mAh Battery With Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi on Monday finally announced the Mi MIX 2, its latest and greatest Android flagship which is meant to be a direct successor to the unconventional Mi MIX which some industry watchers were claiming was ahead of its time when it released in late 2016. As expected, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) packed a wide variety of high-end hardware into the Mi MIX 2 and while there’s little doubt that the upcoming phablet will be able to compete with other contemporary smartphones in the premium market segment, its viability as a daily driver will largely depend on one particular factor – battery performance.

Xiaomi is seemingly well-aware of that fact, having opted to equip the Mi MIX 2 with a 3,400mAh battery which should be able to keep the device operational throughout an entire day on a single charge. The original Mi MIX sported a 4,400mAh non-removable cell powering its 6.4-inch 17:9 display panel and had little issues with battery performance, so its upcoming 5.99-inch 18:9 successor should also prove to be a high-end offering on this front, especially considering other hardware and software improvements it features, many of which should indirectly make it a more power-efficient device. One of those changes pertains to the system-on-chip (SoC) present inside the Mi MIX 2, with Xiaomi unsurprisingly opting for the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s first silicon developed on the 10nm process node, with this particular technology allowing it to be significantly more energy-efficient compared to the Snapdragon 821 which was present inside the 2016 handset.

The existence of Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC to date also allows the Mi MIX 2 to support Quick Charge 3.0, a proprietary fast charging technology which should allow you to recharge your device from zero to 100 in a swift manner. Despite its above-average capacity, recharging a completely depleted battery of the Mi MIX 2 should take under two hours and getting several hours of usage from a 20-minute charge should also be a given, as evidenced by a wide variety of other contemporary smartphones which ship with this particular SoC. Just like it was the case with the Mi MIX, the Mi MIX 2 doesn’t feature a removable battery and it remains to be seen how difficult and costly is it going to be to replace its cell.