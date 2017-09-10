Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Comes With Sony’s 12MP Sensor From The Mi 6

Xiaomi on Monday officially announced the Mi MIX 2 following months of anticipation, detailing its latest phablet which comes in the form of a nearly bezel-free device with high-end hardware and premium software offerings. Raw hardware power aside, the Mi MIX 2 also seeks to deliver on the imaging front, with the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer opting to equip the flagship with the IMX386 sensor from Sony, the same one which acted as the main sensor in the dual camera setup of the Mi 6, another one of Xiaomi’s premium products released earlier this year.

The 12-megapixel sensor has a pixel size of 1.25 μm which is larger than the one offered a number of other high-end Android flagships launched in 2017, including the upcoming LG V30 which is already hailed as having one of the most capable mobile imaging systems ever created. The IMX386 relies on Sony’s proprietary Exmor technology designed for efficient on-chip analog-to-digital signal conversion and should allow the Mi MIX 2 to process your videos and photographs in real-time with no lag. The sensor is situated behind a 27mm five-piece lens with an aperture of f/2.0 and comes with four-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) support, Xiaomi confirmed, suggesting that its newly unveiled handset should have little issues with producing sharp shots even if the user’s hand is far from being perfectly still. The main camera setup of the Mi MIX 2 can record 4K video content at 30 frames per second and 720p videos at 120fps, just like the Mi 6. The module is accompanied by a dual-LED flash unit situated to the immediate right of the rear-mounted lens which sits just above the smartphone’s fingerprint reader.

The secondary camera found on the handset is a 5-megapixel affair with autofocus and face recognition support which can record 1080p videos and serve as a reliable tool for selfies and video calls. The default camera app pre-installed on the Mi MIX 2 comes in the form of the vanilla Camera tool of MIUI 9, the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary Android skin which is currently in the process of rolling out to a number of its previously released products. The app itself was designed in an effort to be as intuitive as possible while still providing users with a wide variety of options, including a standard manual photography mode.