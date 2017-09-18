Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Android Phablet Releasing In India This Week

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet was officially unveiled in China back in May, and now a 32GB model of the device is about to hit India, the company confirmed. The phone released in China with 4GB of RAM and was offered in variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal flash memory, before availability spread to further markets, and the 64GB option was introduced to India in July priced at Rs. 16,999 ($264). The model with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will be up for grabs from Mi stores, Mi Home, and Amazon India from Wednesday noon local time and will have a regular price of Rs. 14,999 ($233). An introductory price of Rs. 12,999 ($202) will be attached to the device on launch, although it’s not clear how long this price will last.

Specifications of the Mi Max 2 include a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing, and the phone ships with a 6.44-inch display with a fullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. Like the other variants, the storage of the 32GB model can be expanded via a micro SD card, and a 5,300mAh battery is also part of the package to keep the lights on. Camera-wise, it has a 12-megapixel camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing unit with an 85-degree lens, while its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, and GPS. The hybrid dual-SIM handset runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 8 skin, and it measures 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm in size, weighing in at 211g. Other features of the phablet include a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, infrared sensor, and Quick Charge 3.0 with parallel charging support. It comes in a black color, has a metal build with slim side bezels, curved glass display protected by Gorilla Glass 3, and three capacitive buttons below its large screen.

In other Xiaomi news, the company recently confirmed that the Mi MIX 2 will arrive for sale in India soon but hasn’t specified on its availability as of this writing. Likewise, it’s currently unclear whether all three storage variants of Xiaomi’s newest phablet are set to go on sale in the South Asian country.