Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One Phone On Sale At GearBest W/Coupon

Xiaomi had introduced its first Android One smartphone, the Mi A1, quite recently, and the device is now available for purchase from GearBest. It’s worth noting that GearBest ships this phone all over the world, and the company provided some coupons for us to share with you, so now you can get it for even less money. Now, three color variants of this handset are available from GearBest, you can get the Xiaomi Mi A1 in Black, Gold or Rose Gold color variants, and no matter what color you choose, the company will ship it your way between September 11 and September 23.

Having said that, the Black model of the phone is currently priced at $241.66 over at GearBest, while the Gold and Rose Gold models cost $244.64. Now, below this article, you will find three separate links for these three color variants, and if you utilize the coupons that are listed below those links, you’ll be able to purchase these three models for even less cash. The first coupon will slash 10 percent off the price of the Black Xiaomi Mi A1, while there are two additional coupons which will bring prices of the Gold and Rose Gold models to $212.99 and $209.99, respectively. Now, the Xiaomi Mi A1, for those of you who do not know, is a metal-clad smartphone, and it is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 5X which was announced earlier this year. The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with three capacitive keys below its display, and it also offers a dual camera setup on its back.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is a mid-range smartphone, but it offers a really nice spec sheet, especially for the asking price. The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, while Xiaomi also included a 3,080mAh non-removable battery inside of this phone. Two 12-megapixel shooters are included on the back of the Mi A1, and a single 5-megapixel snapper can be found on the phone’s front side. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, though Android 8.0 Oreo is on its way, and it will arrive before the end of this year. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also includes two SIM card slots, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

