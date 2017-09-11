Xiaomi Mi 5X Android One ROM Port Now Available For Download

The Xiaomi Mi 5X just got a new software update, as a stable new ROM is now available for download and it will bring the smartphone on par with the newly announced Xiaomi Mi A1 on the software side of things. Software can make or break a device, and although the Xiaomi Mi 5X doesn’t have any flagship specifications, flashing a stable ROM can make a great difference in how the device is able to perform. The latest Xiaomi Mi A1 launched as the company’s first Android One smartphone, and the Mi 5X can now get the same Android One ROM thanks to a developer who goes by the name “heli0us.”

The developer says the Android One ROM for the Xiaomi Mi 5X is “very clean,” fast, and stable, and should work without any issues. Flashing the ROM over Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI, however, entails unlocking the smartphone’s bootloader. This means that the entire storage of the phone will be wiped, so users who want to tinker with their smartphone are advised to back up their data before proceeding with the Android One ROM. Otherwise, unsaved data will be lost upon installing the new ROM. The Xiaomi Mi 5X has the same specifications as the newer Mi A1 announced this month, and the ROM brings the software on the same line, and because the device is easier to get a hold of than the Mi A1, picking it up and installing this new ROM might be preferable to some users even though the Mi A1 costs less.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 5X made its debut back in July, sporting mid-range specifications and an affordable price tag. The handset features a 5.5-inch display with a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of native storage space, expandable via a microSD card slot. Other specifications include a 12-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,080 mAh non-removable battery to power it all up. The smartphone measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm (6.12 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches) and weighs in at 165 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and infrared. The Xiaomi Mi 5X launched with Android 7.0 Nougat. If you own the mi 5X and are interested in checking out the ROM, the source link has all the necessary instructions to go through this process without hiccups.