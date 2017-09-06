Xiaomi MC3TB Gets Certified By TENAA, Is This The Redmi 5A?

A new Xiaomi-branded phone has just been certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) under the ‘MC3TB’ model number, and it is possible that we’re looking at the upcoming Redmi 5A here. Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi Note 5A last month, and the smaller variant of that phone, the Redmi 5A, is expected to arrive in the near future. Now, the Redmi 5A is expected to be not only smaller than the Redmi Note 5A, but also inferior to that phone in terms of specs, which is why this phone fits in perfectly, read on.

TENAA’s listing not only revealed the design of this handset, but also its spec sheet. According to the provided info, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A will sport a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The device will be fueled by a quad-core SoC running at 1.4GHz, and chances are this is the Snapdragon 425 SoC we’re looking at here. A 13-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of this smartphone, along with an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel snapper will be placed on the front side of this smartphone, A 3,000mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package, and this handset will include two SIM card slots. 4G LTE connectivity will be enabled here as well, and the device will ship with Bluetooth 4.1 it seems. Now, TENAA also reports that the Redmi 5A will arrive in a number of color variants, including Black, Blue, Gray, Gold, Red, Rose Gold, Pink, Silver and White models. The device will measure 140.44 x 70.14 x 8.35mm, while it will weigh 137 grams. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 skin.

This smartphone will be made out of metal, and its loudspeaker will be placed on the back. Three capacitive buttons will be included below the phone’s display, and bezels on this handset will be rather thick, as you can see. This smartphone actually resembles the Redmi Note 5A quite a bit, even though the Redmi Note 5A sports a fingerprint scanner on the back, and its speaker is placed on the bottom, not the back. The Xiaomi MC3TB aka Redmi 5A will probably become official soon, and it will be quite affordable.

