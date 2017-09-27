Xiaomi Kicks Off ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale In India

Diwali, also known as Hindu festival of lights, is not due to begin for another three weeks or so, and despite that, Xiaomi has just launched its ‘Diwali’ sale in India. Following a number of discounts that Xiaomi offered via Amazon India and Flipkart recently, Xiaomi is now offering plenty of devices as part of its new sale, while some other offers are on the table as well. This sale will last for three days, it has already started, and it will last until (and including) September 29.

Now, as part of this sale, Xiaomi offering a number of devices to its Indian consumers, including smartphones, but also some other handsets that you can get. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the most popular Xiaomi-branded smartphone in India, is now discounted by Rs. 1,000 ($15) or Rs. 2,000 ($30), depending on what variant you opt to get. The 3GB RAM model with 32GB of storage costs Rs. 9,999 ($152), while you can purchase the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage for Rs. 10,999 ($167). The Redmi Note 4 is available in Black, Gold and Gray color variants in India, in case you were wondering. You can also purchase the Redmi 4 for less cash than usual, and this handset comes in three variants, the 2GB RAM model comes with 16GB of storage, the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of storage, while the 4GB RAM model packs in 64GB of internal storage. The pricing for this phone starts at Rs. 6,999 ($107) for the cheapest variant, in case you were wondering. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has also been discounted by the company, its 32GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 12,999 ($198) in India, while the variant with 64GB of internal storage can be purchased for Rs. 14,999 ($228).

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes in Gold and Gray color options, and both its 2GB and 3GB RAM variants are now discounted. The 2GB RAM model with 16GB of native storage costs Rs. 5,999 ($91), while the 3GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 6,999 ($107). If you were planning to get Mi Protect anytime soon, this might be the right time to do it, as Xiaomi is offering you a chance to get this option for Rs. 399 ($6), instead of Rs. 499 ($8), and this will secure your phone again accidental or liquid damage. These are only some offers provided by the company, you’ll get access to more info if you click on the source link down below.