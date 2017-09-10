Xiaomi Intros Mi Notebook Pro With 8th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU

Along with its ‘bezel-less’ flagship, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, the company has just announced a new variant of its laptop, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro, which comes with Windows 10 OS. Both of these announcements occurred during the company’s press event in China, and as we’ve already covered the announcement of the Xiaomi’s new flagship smartphone, it’s time to take a look at the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro. This notebook is made out of metal, and it packs really powerful specs on the inside, it comes with the world’s first batch of 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, which, according to Xiaomi, perform 40 percent better than the previous-gen Core i7 chips.

Now, this new notebook also comes with an all-new cooling system, it sports a symmetrical cooling system with double inbound and outbound airflows, which are supposed to cool down this notebook in no time, even if you’re using it heavily and have no intention of stopping anytime soon. This notebook also comes with a dedicated graphics card, we’re looking at NVIDIA’s GeForce MX150 chip here, which scored really high in the 3DMark test. This notebook also comes with a dual-channel RAM, DDR4 RAM which is running at 2,400MHz, which comes with increased bandwidth (by 80 percent), while a high-speed SSD is also included here. You’re getting a 256GB SSD drive with this notebook, and an SSD expansion slot is also available inside of this notebook, so that you can add a second SSD drive if that’s what you want, and expand the device’s storage by doing so.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro comes with a 15.6-inch display with 3rd-gen Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, while it measures 360.7 x 243.6 x 15.9mm, and weighs 1.95kg. It’s also worth noting that this device comes with a fingerprint scanner as well, and that sensor is placed in the upper right portion of the device’s trackpad. The Mi Notebook Pro’s keyboard is backlit, and that keyboard is 19 percent bigger than the one on the MacBook Pro, which means it should be easier to type on. Speakers on this notebook are custom-built in collaboration with Harman, while Dolby Atmos is also a part of the package. This notebook also comes with a 2-antenna AC WiFi, and a 60Wh battery (1C quick charge included, it charges up to 50 percent in 35 minutes). The Mi Notebook Pro also sports a 3-in-1 SD slot (SD/SDHC/SDXC), and a Type-C USB port is also included on this notebook.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro comes with 7 integrated ports, and it actually comes in three different variants. Two variants with the aforementioned 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor are available, the 8GB RAM model costs 6,399 Yuan ($983), while the model with 16GB of RAM is priced at 6,999 Yuan ($1,076). Now, Xiaomi did introduce a more affordable model as well, a variant with Intel Core i5 processor which comes with 8GB of RAM, and that model is priced at Rs. 5,599 ($860).