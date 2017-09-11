Xiaomi Confirms The Mi MIX 2 Will Launch In India Soon

The Mi MIX 2 was officially unveiled earlier today as Xiaomi’s new ‘full-screen’ flagship phone, and according to a recent report citing Xiaomi’s global SVP Xiang Wang, the device will be available for purchase in India “very soon.” No exact pricing or launch details have been revealed but the executive did mention that timing is a key factor. Having said that and because India represents the second largest smartphone market for Xiaomi following China, there is a possibility that the company might plan to release the handset just in time for the holiday season.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is packed with some of the most powerful hardware components currently available on the market, including the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip featuring a total of eight Kryo 280 cores and the Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone carries a 5.99-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, and not unlike many other premium smartphones released this year, it adopts a full-screen form factor with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a bezel-less design language. Going back to its internal hardware, the Mi MIX 2 makes use of 6GB of RAM but Xiaomi also intends on releasing a special edition variant carrying 8GB of RAM instead. Whether or not the special edition model will also be launched in India is unclear as of this writing. Either way, the smartphone makes use of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of on-board memory. In the multimedia department, the device adopts a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor on the back, while its front panel accommodates a 5-megapixel shooter. Perhaps more importantly for some, the smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of a USB Type-C reversible connector, meaning that headphone users may have to buy a new compatible pair or rely on a dongle.

Other features of the device worth mentioning include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for Quick Charge 3.0, and a non-removable 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android Nougat out of the box, coupled with MIUI 9. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is planned to launch in China on September 15 for the equivalent starting price of around $506.