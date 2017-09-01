Xiaomi Confirms Selling Over 25M Phones In India Since 2014

Xiaomi sold more than 25 million phones in India since entering the South Asian country in July 2014, the company’s Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain confirmed on Thursday. Mr. Jain took to Twitter to share the milestone with his followers alongside an image that can be seen above and says Xiaomi is now “25 million strong” in India. The new achievement for Xiaomi came shortly after Mr. Jain said that the Indian division of the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is aiming for $2 billion in revenue this year, noting how the firm may even surpass that figure.

According to recent market reports, Xiaomi is still the second largest phone vendor in India, though the company reportedly managed to improve its local performance over the second quarter of the year. The tech giant is now estimated to hold just under 15 percent of the smartphone market in the country, with some industry watchers predicting it to surpass that figure over the three-month period ending September 30. Xiaomi’s recent success in India is in large part being attributed to the company’s aggressive promotional strategy which sees it subsidize marketing costs of a number of local retailers in exchange for its offerings being more prominently featured in brick-and-mortar stores. Another aspect that’s said to have contributed to the firm’s improving performance is India is its focus on designing handsets which specifically cater to local consumers, boasting features like dual-SIM card support and other functionalities which are popular in India while simultaneously offering high value for money.

For the time being, Samsung Electronics is still leading the Indian smartphone market, holding more than a fifth of the thereof, according to most estimates. However, the gap between Xiaomi and the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer is now gradually closing and it remains to be seen whether Samsung manages to stop that trend in the coming months. India remains one of the most attractive propositions for all major OEMs, mainly due to the fact that it’s one of the largest smartphone markets in the world that still doesn’t show serious signs of saturation and is expected to continue growing in the medium term.