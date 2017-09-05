Xiaomi Announces Its First Android One Smartphone, The Mi A1

Xiaomi had teased the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi A1 recently, and the company has just announced this smartphone in India. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s first ‘Android One’ smartphone, which essentially means that it runs stock Android, directly from Google. The Android One program was kicked off a long time ago, and as part of this project, Google partnered up with a ton of companies in order to release budget phones which run Android, and Xiaomi, one of the China’s largest smartphone manufacturers, has just joined that list as well.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 5X handset which was introduced in China back in July. The only difference between those two devices lies in their software, the Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with Android 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 OS on top of it, while the Xiaomi Mi A1 ships with stock Android (no skin whatsoever), presumably Android 7.1.2 Nougat, though it will get Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. During its New Delhi event, Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi Mi A1 will cost Rs. 14,999 ($234) in India), but this phone will not be limited to India, not at all. The company announced that the Mi A1 will be available in 40 other markets around the world, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Ukraine, Mexico and a number of other countries, you can find a full list in the gallery down below. Only the phone’s pricing for India is known at the moment, though, other price points will be revealed at a later date, presumably when the phone launches in other markets. The Xiaomi Mi A1 will become available in India on September 12, and it will be available from Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is made out of metal, and it comes with a set of capacitive buttons below the display, overview (multitasking), home and back, respectively. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a dual camera setup on its back, it comes with two 12-megapixel shooters, one regular RGB shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a secondary telephoto snapper. A 5-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this phone, and a 3,080mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and an IR blaster is included at the very top of this phone, while you’re also getting the Mi Remote App along with it. There are two SIM card slots included in this phone (hybrid setup), and the device comes in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color variants. The Xiaomi Mi A1 measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, while it weighs 165 grams.