Will Xiaomi Unveil An ‘Android One’ Smartphone On Sept. 11?

Xiaomi had confirmed 5 days ago that a new ‘flagship’ phone is coming to India on September 5, and pretty much everyone immediately came to a conclusion that the company will launch either the Xiaomi Mi 6 or the Mi 5X in India, but that might not be the case. Xiaomi had released a new teaser on Twitter, though this time around that teaser is coming from Xiaomi’s global Twitter account, and this is a small video we’re looking at here, and even the slogan remains the same, but with one crucial difference, read on.

Four days ago, Xiaomi said that this will be a global launch of the device, and that is not exactly surprising, as Xiaomi’s smartphones that leave China usually come to India first, and then hit other markets, though Xiaomi hosts events in India in English. Well, at the end of the teaser video, Xiaomi says that this upcoming smartphone will be the first in its series, which is quite surprising. So, what’s going on here? Well, Xiaomi was rumored to be working with Google on a new Android One smartphone (rumored to be called the Mi A1), so, could this event be the time when the two companies plan to introduce a new Android One handset? Well, it is possible, especially considering this new video teaser. For those of you who are unaware, if Xiaomi opts to introduce an Android One smartphone, well, that will be the first Android One phone from the company. A number of other companies already worked with Google and released an Android One phone, but not Xiaomi, at least not yet.

If a recently leaked rumor is to be believed, this handset will be based on the Xiaomi Mi 5X, which probably means that it will either be the Xiaomi Mi 5X with stock Android, or a phone that is somewhat different than the Mi 5X in terms of the design, but in either case, it will ship with stock Android. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is made out of metal, while it comes with a dual camera setup on its back. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of storage. The Mi 5X also comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, and there are two 12-megapixel snappers on its back.